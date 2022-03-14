Fully Vaccinated Former President Barack Obama Tests Positive for Covid

Former President Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19 according to his Twitter post on Sunday. He wrote in his tweet:



“I just tested positive for COVID-19​. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted. and she has tested negative.” Obama added in the tweet, “it’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

Both Barack and Michelle Obama shared when they got their first rounds of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021 and have encouraged others to get immunized since shots first became available.



Michelle said on social media in March of 2021, “When you can get the COVID-19 vaccine, I hope you do-Barack and I are certainly glad we did. It’s our best shot at beating this virus, looking out for one another, and getting back to some of the things we miss. Getting vaccinated will save lives, and that life could by yours.”

