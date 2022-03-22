Fully Vaccinated and Boosted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Test Positive for Covid AGAIN!

That’s right for those keeping score on how well the Covid-19 vaccine works. Fully vaccinated and double boosted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has tested positive for Covid-19 yet again!

She made the following statement this afternoon.

“Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President’s trip to Europe,” Psaki said.

“I had two socially-distanced meetings with the President yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance. I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency.”

Psaki added: “The President tested negative today via PCR test. Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms. In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test.”

