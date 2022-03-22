News

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Test Positive for Covid AGAIN!

Matt Couch March 22, 2022 No Comments

That’s right for those keeping score on how well the Covid-19 vaccine works. Fully vaccinated and double boosted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has tested positive for Covid-19 yet again!

She made the following statement this afternoon.

“Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President’s trip to Europe,” Psaki said.

“I had two socially-distanced meetings with the President yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance. I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency.”

Psaki added: “The President tested negative today via PCR test. Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms. In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test.”

This is a developing story.

