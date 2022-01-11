‘Full House’ Co-stars, Family Mourn Bob Saget’s Sudden Death: Olsen Twins, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweeten, Andrea Barber and Entire Cast Comments INSIDE

The co-stars of “Full House” and “Fuller House” are remembering actor Bob Saget for his role as Danny Tanner after his sudden death on Sunday.

Saget, who played “America’s dad” on the ABC sitcom from 1987 to 1995 and then again in a Netflix spinoff “Fuller House” from 2016 to 2020, was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes in Orlando. He was 65.

The Sheriff’s Dept. said there were no signs of foul play or drug use.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the Saget family said in the statement. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

Candace Cameron Bure

“I don’t know what to say Broken heart. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

“My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever, brother, Dave.”

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Andrea Barber

“This one hurts. He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs. I am gutted that I will never be able to hug him again. Bob ended every text, every interaction with ‘Love you,’” Barber wrote via Instagram. “Didn’t matter how long or short we’d been apart. He loved so deeply and so fiercely. And he never hesitated to tell you just how much you meant to him. This is the greatest lesson I learned from Bob Saget – don’t hesitate to tell people you love them. I feel at peace knowing that Bob knew exactly how much I adore him. Rest well, my dear friend. I have no doubt you are making everyone in Heaven laugh until their cheeks hurt, just as you did here on Earth.”

There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was. One thing I do know, is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, “I love you”. Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, “I love you more…”

There are so many songs that I hear of and think of him… he introduced me to some of my favorite music through the years. Talking comedy bits with him. The love of standup and comedy history he shared. The hundreds of inside jokes we all had, the kind that only a family knows and that nobody else will ever understand or think is funny. Notes sessions on the show, sitting and laughing all together at the kitchen table on set. He and Dave dancing together at my 13th Birthday party, being ridiculous, as usual. Spending weekends at his house with his daughters when I was young, and having blueberry pancakes. The time I out “Bob’d” Bob, with some joke I told. Him telling me he was proud of me.



These are just a few of the special memories I hold in my heart and that keep playing on the carousel of memories in my mind.



Bob was a wonderful human being. A human being that could drive you nuts at times, and he knew it, but who was so genuine that you couldn’t even get that frustrated. Someone who would also call and profusely apologize for at LEAST 15 minutes if he thought he MAY have perhaps said something he shouldn’t have or thought maybe he took a joke too far. He was a genuinely kind spirit who made it through so much in his life, and was most happy when he was helping others. Whether it was personally or through SO many of his different avenues of philanthropy.



He gave great hugs too.

I would always say “you’re the best TV dad ever”. And he was.

I’ll miss you Bob.

I’ll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would’ve wanted that.

But you were supposed to be here longer…

How Rude.

Thank you all for the love.

And to his amazing wife @eattravelrock and my FH family- we’ll get through this together.

💔💔💔

There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was.

All of us at The DC Patriot send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Bob Saget. RIP to America’s Dad!

