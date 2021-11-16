Frontier Airlines Removing and Arresting Passengers for Apparently No Reason Now

Earlier this week, I reported how Frontier Airlines has been illegally discriminating against their own unvaccinated employees, going as far as to charge them $700 extra on their health insurance and punitively barring them from their corporate holiday parties. Now it seems this unfriendly airline has taken to forcibly removing customers from their flights…not because they won’t wear a mask (they were all peacefully complying) but because they were overheard complaining about them by flight attendants with some kind of chip on their shoulders.

Recently on flight 2075 from San Antonio to Las Vegas, local activists and personal friends of mine Spencer Gear and Travis Ebarb witnessed the exchange and captured it on video. According to Spencer Gear (@extreme liberty GAB/Twitter) who was sitting next to the man, they started a private conversation about ridiculous baggage fees and masks rules, and a flight attendant who was eavesdropping left and came back with a manager demanding the man remove himself and his family from the airplane without giving him any kind of initial reason, for which he responded “no” as his entire family was on board, he had paid a lot for those flights, and he had done nothing wrong. After about 10 minutes the pilot came on and demanded every de-board the plane, for which 8 uniformed officers then awaited them at the gate. Turns out the stewardess had accused them of not only causing a disturbance that never happened and no one on the plane had seen or heard…but also accused them of being drunk which neither of them was. Travis Ebarb (@travisismetoyou Instagram) another constitutionalist activist from Vegas who was sitting just a few rows backs also witnessed the incident:

There was an announcement that everybody had to get off the plane and I looked back and noticed a few flight attendants and a frontier supervisor hovering around the area Spencer was sitting at so I called him and asked him what was going on and he said they’re trying to get Nick and his family off the plane for no reason…so they deplaned everybody. They had eight San Antonio officers sitting on the ramp and after everybody got off they went and grabbed Nick and I witnessed them manhandle him all the way to the Gate entrance and they sat him down… I was standing next to Spencer the whole time listening to him speak to the officers on why they were being detained or if they were being detained and they had no proper answer nor did they investigate with the other passengers of what happened …eventually they said it was a disturbance but I was only 11 seats in front of them and I didn’t even hear them ….by the end of the situation I have gathered that the cops knew absolutely nothing that they were called out there by the flight attendants under false allegations. By the time this was over the flight had already gone and they said we were free to go…

I kept asking why a flight attendant would have that much power with no evidence of their allegations and no proper investigation was being done.

When they called the company to complain, Frontier Airlines seemed to have no knowledge of the incident…or even knew that they plane was de-boarded at all. After I had posted the above video to my own social media, a close friend informed me that the exact same thing happened on their Frontier flight 1422 which was nonstop from Miami to Chicago, but did continue on to Vegas so it might have been the same crew. Without seeing or hearing anything resembling a disturbance, uniformed officers were at the gate to harass and confront customers over what he had heard and believed to be the exact same thing. These out-of-control airlines best not ask the American tax payers for another bail out with the way they’ve been treating us. Sounds like it’s time for someone more airline fake “weather” walk offs to teach these tyrannical companies a lesson.

Barry Biffle is the CEO of Frontier, feel free to let him know how you feel and that I said “hi” : Barry.Biffle@flyfrontier.com

Since I’ve been kicked off Twitter for posting proof of election fraud, you can follow me through my telegram https://t.me/AmericanAFMindyRobinson or uncensored on GAB which you can bookmark through the DuckDuckGo app for easy access at @AmericanAFMindy

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...