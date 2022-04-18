FREEDOM!! Masks on Planes are NO MORE! Biden Surrenders After Federal Judge Voids CDC Ruling, TSA Says Will NOT Enforce Any Longer

The tyranny of masks on airplanes in America is over for now, as a federal judge in Florida has voided the ruling.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently extended the mandate through May 3.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a Trump appointee in Tampa said the CDC failed to follow the proper rule-making and failed to justify the decision.

“The Court concludes that th Mask Mandate exceeds the CDC’s statutory authority and violates the procedures required for agency rule making under the APA,” Mizelle wrote in her opinion. “Accordingly, the Court vacates the Mandate and remands it to the CDC.”

Shortly after the announcement, the TSA announced they would not fight the ruling.

“The agencies are reviewing the decision and assessing potential next steps,” a Biden administration official said. “In the meantime, today’s court decision means CDC’s public transportation masking order is not in effect at this time.”

“Therefore, TSA will not enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs at this time,” the official said.

National radio host Todd Starnes celebrated the ruling and thanked former President Trump.

“Free at last! Free at last! Thank God Almighty our airlines are free at last,” Starnes said.

“Somebody should warn Ilhan Omar that Christians may be breaking out in worship songs onboard American jetliners today,” Starnes added.

Thanks to our friends at ToddStarnes.com for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...