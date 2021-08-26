Freedom First Network’s Jeff Dornik with Taylor McCray: “Once You Can’t Voice Opinions Contrary to the Norm, You’re No Longer Free” (VIDEO)

Taylor McCray is organizing the Will You Stand Rally coming up on September 5th, and joins this episode of Freedom One-On-One to discuss what motivated her to launch this movement. She explains that our freedoms are being stripped away one by one, and if we are going to preserve our freedom we have to make our voices heard.

We are facing unprecedented times in our nation’s history. Never before have we seen this blatant of an attack against our Constitutional Rights than what has transpired since COVID-19 began in 2020.



Our First Amendment Rights of free speech, worship God without restriction and peaceably assembling have been systematically stripped away hardly a peep from our supposed elected officials. It’s all been done in the name of safety.



Taylor McCray has some choice words for those refusing to take a stand against this tyrannical power grab by our government. From her perspective, once you are not allowed to voice opinions contrary to the norm, you’re no longer free. This is where we are at today.



With Big Tech, the Mainstream Media and our government colluding together to silence any and all opposition, we find ourselves in a country that no longer represents American values. We are supposed to be a nation where we are free to voice our opinions. However, today, we face complete censorship, deplatforming and ultimately being cancelled from society.



We have a small window of opportunity to make our voices heard before it is too late. This is why Taylor is organizing the upcoming September 5th Will You Stand Protest and Rally in Ft Worth, TX.



There will be additional locations across the country also participating in this protest.



Our Constitutional Rights are being stripped away from us. What are you going to do about it? I say show up and make your voice heard.

Tickets for the upcoming Cancel-Proof Christianity Conference are now on sale. This event will take place in Ft Worth, TX, on September 25th, featuring speakers like Jeff Dornik, Dr Bobby Lopez, Jeff Younger, Judd Saul, Dr Mike Spaulding and Dr Paul Church. Get your tickets at http://cancelproofchristianity.com

Our Gold Guy – Talk to IRA about whether investing in gold is right for you. Let them know Jeff sent you at http://ourgoldguy.com

Freedom First Coffee – Drink the coffee of Patriots. Use code JEFF for 10% off at http://freedomfirstcoffee.com

Freedom First Apparel – Look as patriotic as you feel. Use code JEFF for 10% off at http://freedomfirstshop.com

