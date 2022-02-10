‘FREEDOM CONVOY’ STILL HAS AMBASSADOR BRIDGE FROM DETROIT INTO CANADA SHUT DOWN

The ongoing Freedom Convoy, which is the trucker-led protest against COVID-19 mandates and other pandemic-related restrictions in Canada, has spilled over into the United States via the Ambassador Bridge on Monday night. The congestion is blocking access to one of the world’s largest international suspension bridges. ​



The protesters hindered traffic at the tolled bridge across the Detroit River, which connects Windsor, Canada, with Detroit, Michigan, at the Canadian-U.S. Border. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced via Twitter on Monday night that it had closed the crossing to Canada.



Monday’s closing marked the 11th straight day of the “Freedom Convoy” protest, which began with truckers critical of a new rule that they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to cross the Canada-U.S. border. The demonstrations have since grown into broader challenges to pandemic-related public health measures and opposition to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



Canadian protesters have impeded access to the busiest international crossing in North American again Tuesday, which marks the 12th straight day, escalating tensions as frustration over demonstrations against COVID-19 rules continues. Canadian-bound traffic was still shut down Tuesday morning, while U.S. bound traffic was flowing with limited bridge access, according to MDOT.



Thousands of protesters have occupied the streets of Ottawa and other cities across Canada in support of the movement, paralyzing the capital’s city center with traffic jams, nonstop noise and alleged harassment. Protesters have said they won’t leave until all COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions are lifted nationwide. They are also calling for the removal of Trudeau’s government, even though most of the public health measures were put in place by provincial governments.

The bold move at the continent’s busiest international crossing signals a ratcheting up of demonstrations that have rocked the country and galvanized thousands against its leadership.

Prime Minister Trudeau emerged Monday from a weeklong isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus, echoed residents and officials aggravated by the demonstrations, which began January 29. “individuals are trying to blockage our economy, our democracy and our fellow citizens’ daily lives. It has to stop,” Trudeau said Monday during an emergency parliamentary debate in Ottawa.



More protesters have since joined the protest against mask mandates, lockdowns, restrictions on gatherings and other efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19. Some have vowed not to leave until certain COVID-19 measures are rescinded.​



Ottawa has endured widespread turmoil, including blaring horns on downtown streets and businesses forced to close temporarily. More than 60 criminal investigations are underway there, as claims of hate crimes, rock-throwing and property damage were reported, police said Sunday. At least 450 citations were issued over the weekend, they said.



Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly said Monday, “We have been 100% full-out for the last 10 days straight, and we will not rest until it’s done, but we need more help. Sloly added, “We are appealing to all levels of government and noting his department asked the mayor’s office for a “significant increase” in resources.



Chief Sloly added, “Many in Ottawa are at their breaking point. This is crushing for those residents and their businesses. It has to stop, and we are doing everything we can possibly do to stop it. We need more help.”



The House of Commons of Canada held an emergency session on Tuesday to discuss the demonstrations. In an opening statement, the prime minister said he understands “people are tired” of COVID-19 but that protests are not the answer.”These pandemic restrictions are not forever,” Trudeau told lawmakers.



While Trudeau’s opponents argued that the country is at a crisis point, the prime minister rejected any notion that Canadians are divided.



“Protest notwithstanding, nearly 90% of Canada’s truckers are fully vaccinated and eligible to cross the border, the Canadian government said. Trudeau said, “Canadian government does not expect the vaccine mandate to significantly affect supply chains.”

Trudeau added, “Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates of our peer countries around the world. It’s because Canadians trust science. Canadians trust each other to do the right thing.”

