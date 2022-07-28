Fox News Refuses to Broadcast Trump’s Speech, Instead Airing Pence’s Remarks Live

Political Titans clashed in Washington, D.C. today as both former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence gave dueling speeches just hours apart.

Fox News began by broadcasting Pence’s speech, but then decided to not air the former President’s speech. But trust them, they aren’t biased and RINO’s.

Other outlets carried the speech like Newsmax, RSBN, OAN, and many smaller regional outlets.

Is Fox finally done with President Trump? It sure looks that way doesn’t it.

Fox News has provided live coverage at least six times for the sham January 6 hearings, and the coverage has became so biased its’ almost unwatchable.

Fox News had massive ratings and rode the Trump train for years, but now it looks as though they have turned a blind eye to the most popular man in the Republican Party.

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...