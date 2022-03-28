Fox News Host Says Hunter Biden Will Be Indicted Per His Sources (VIDEO)

Fox News host Jesse Waters says he has insider information that Hunter Biden will be indicted per his source.

“We all see that emperor, Joe Biden has no clothes,” Jesse Watters told viewers on his primetime show. “Joe Biden isn’t perfect. Joe Biden’s not making anybody happy. He’s not delivering for Republicans or Democrats or anybody. And his polling numbers are terrible. And Democrats are about to get wiped out and America knows it.”

“So does the media, but the media has too much pride to admit they were wrong,” he continued. “So the cover-up continues. We told you this week, his approval rating slipped to 34%. He’s losing blacks, whites, Latinos. Primetime is hearing that Hunter will be indicted. Biden will probably pardon his son and announce he’s not running for re-election. So who else is there to carry the torch?”

“When a man gives another man a 3 karat diamond it’s one of two things: it’s either an engagement ring or a bribe”. Jesse Waters on Hunter Biden receiving a rock from a Chinese businessman while his father was VP

