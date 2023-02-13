Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Hospitalized After Accident ‘Long Road Ahead’

One of the main prime time hosts of the Fox News channel was hospitalized over the weekend after being involved in a major skiing accident.

Ingraham was hospitalized as a result of her being off-air for a little while.

The Fox News host took to her social media to update fans on her condition, and what’s going on.

“Well, it started with a fun day of skiing in Colorado,” Ingraham said, noting that toward the end of the day, her teenage sons challenged her to a race down the mountain.

“Of course, I took the bait,” Ingraham said. “I won the race … to the Aspen Hospital ER. As I suspected, I blew out the knee. Two ligaments — the ACL and PCL — a major bummer. I was pretty heartbroken. I immediately knew it was my ACL because I had done my other knee at the same resort 20 years ago.”

“It’s going to be kind of a long road ahead, of rehab, but we’re going to get there. Thanks to everyone out there for your prayers and your concern — I’m going to be OK, I’m doing fine,” Ingraham said.

Post-op recovery always better with dogs! Thanks for all the well wishes and to my phenomenal surgeons. Blessed! pic.twitter.com/EAaGsHckwV — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 27, 2023

All of us at The DC Patriot are praying for a speedy recovery for Laura as she heals from a terrible knee injury.

