Fox News Cuts Ties With Weekend Anchor Who Said Trump Should Go Work for CNN

According to a statement from Mediaite, Fox News has “mutually and amicably parted ways with Leland Vittert.”

The statement noted that Vittert had been off the air since reporting on the Capitol riots and has often been a huge target of the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump.

“Were @FoxNews weekend anchors, @ArthelNeville and @LelandVittert, trained by CNN prior to their ratings collapse?” President Trump tweeted in 2019. “In any event, that’s where they should be working, along with their lowest rated anchor, Shepard Smith!”

“In any event, that’s where they should be working, along with their lowest rated anchor, Shepard Smith!” Trump added.

One of the most loathed personalities on Fox News by Trump supporters, Vittert often went to blows with Trump presidential deputy communications director Erin Perrine. You can watch this insane and heated exchange below. Vittert was constantly attacking Trump his entire tenure in office, and Perrine had enough during this segment.

According to Fox News’ website: “Leland Vittert currently serves as a correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC) based in Washington, D.C., and co-anchor of America’s News Headquarters.”

The website apparently has not yet been updated.

