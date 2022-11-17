Four University of Idaho Students Brutally Murdered, Killer on the Loose

A gruesome and horrific scene from a. house near fraternity row where four University of Idaho students were brutally and viciously stabbed and left to bleed to death on Sunday according to authorities.

Police in the town of Moscow, Idaho, a town with around 24,000 people in it on the Washington State border with Idaho are horrified of what they uncovered.

The scene was among the most gruesome many had ever seen a source told The Daily Mail. “There was blood everywhere.”

“We have investigators who have been on the job for 20, even 30, years, and they say they have never seen anything like this.”

The bodies of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho were found Sunday morning after police responded to a report of an unconscious person at a rented home on King Road.

Chapin was dating Kernodle but his body was found on the second floor of the three-story home.

There were no visible signs of a break-in and the murder weapon has not been found authorities say.

It has also been revealed that wo roommates were inside the house at the time of the killings.

Chief of Police for Moscow, Idaho James Fry says it is believed to have been a “targeted” attack, but noted, “We need to be aware. The individual is still out there” adding, “We cannot say there is no threat to the community.”

According to the police, the four were stabbed to death up to nine hours before, with the killing taking place between 3 and 4 am on Sunday morning.

Fry confirmed on Wednesday that the two unnamed roommates were inside the house when police arrived but would not say if they were the ones who called the police. The 911 call was not made until 9 hours after the slayings.

Authorities believe that all four of the murdered students had returned to the house by 1:45 a.m. Fry stated.

“We’re not 100 percent sure if the door was unlocked, but there was no damage to anything and the door was still open when we got there,” adding that no property appeared to be stolen and the attack appeared to be “targeted.”

Kernodle and Chapin had been at a party on campus, while Mogen and Goncalves were at a bar in town. New footage from the lives stream of a food truck surfaced on Wednesday of Mogen and Goncalves ordering takeout from a food truck. They hug out, and possible with other students two hours before they were murdered.

WATCH:

The following is from The Daily Mail:

The last known movements of at least two of the victims: The girls visited the truck at 1.43am-1.53am. It’s unclear if they went straight home, but police say they were murdered shortly afterwards sometime between 3am and 4am

The video shows Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves stumbling towards the desk, ordering a plate of carbonara pasta, and waiting 10 minutes. They interacted with other young kids who were also waiting for food and took photos of each other before walking away with their food.

There were dozens of other youngsters waiting for food at the truck, which is parked outside a nightclub in downtown Moscow, Idaho, every Saturday between 10pm and 2.30am. One young man, who is shown standing behind Kaylee with his hood up, appeared to be with them, but he did not leave with them

While Kaylee ordered, Madison spotted a friend and walked over to hug him warmly (right). She then returned to wait with Kaylee.

The girls walk away from the food truck at around 1.53am, less than two hours before police say they were murdered at home.

When Goncalves placed the order at 1.43am, the server – Joseph Woodall – welcomed her by saying: ‘Welcome back!’

What everybody is talking about now is not knowing why police are saying we don’t have to panic. Nobody is panicking necessarily… but no one is walking around at night either

Joseph Woodall, who served the girls at Grub Truckers

Speaking to DailyMail.com on Wednesday, he revealed that he mistook them for two other young women who’d been there earlier in the night.

He said the community is now scared and dubious about why police believe there is no reason to panic.

‘What everybody is talking about now is not knowing why police are saying we don’t have to panic. Nobody is panicking but no one is walking around at night either,’ he said.

Woodall, the manager at the truck, said the pair were ‘slightly intoxicated’ but didn’t stand out among the dozens of others he served.

‘There was nothing out of the ordinary, they were definitely having a good time but I don’t remember anybody standing out.

‘There was no one giving off bad vibes or standing around,’ he said.

He only realized that he’d served the pair on Wednesday when his boss told him that the two might have been at the truck, he said.

John Fletcher, the owner of the business, told DailyMail.com that no one from law enforcement has yet been in touch to request the footage or witness statements from staff.

In the video, Goncalves appears to slur her words as she orders a single portion of $10 carbonara.

‘Hi! Can I please have the…. carbonara,’ she says, before offering to pay with points.

Joe replied: ‘Looks like you don’t have enough.’

‘That’s OK,’ said Goncalves, before paying $10 for the food.

While she ordered, Mogen, greeted a young man who was standing nearby, then returned to her.

The pair then waited at the truck for around ten minutes, talking with the other youngsters who were also waiting for food and taking photos of each other, before walking away.

It’s unclear if they went straight home to their shared apartment on King Road – less than 1.5 miles away – or if they made one more stop that night.

This is a developing story and we will keep you posted.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...