Four Shot, 1 Dead at Washington, D.C. Funeral Home – Suspect Still at Large

Another day, and another mass shooting in a Democrat ran city by a Democrat.

Just one day after a former liberal bank employee gunned down five people in cold blood, and seriously injured six others, including two police officers, here we are again thanks to Democrats.

Washington, D.C. police confirmed that multiple people were shot at a location of a funeral home Tuesday.

The DC Metro Police Department spokesperson said officers were at the scene where multiple people were shot in the 4000 block of Benning Road NE.

UPDATE:

The DC Chief of Police Robert Contee said during a press conference that four people were shot, including one fatality. The Gunman remains at large.

The Chief also said that he believes the individuals were target, though the motive remains unknown at this point?

At this point, the Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s help. We’re asking for anyone who has information to please call us anonymously at 2027279099 or you may text us anonymously at 50411. At this point, it appears that several people who were in the block were specifically targeted.

We’re unsure why that is. We’re unsure why these people were targeted, more or less why they were targeted at a funeral. We don’t understand that. We’re looking for the community’s help.

Chief Contee provides a briefing on a shooting that occurred earlier this afternoon in the 4000 block of Benning Road, NE.



Have info? Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. pic.twitter.com/VaQVaKVz1H — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 11, 2023

Thanks to our friends at The Gateway Pundit for contributing to this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

