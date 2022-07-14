Four Potential Scenarios that Explain Donald Trump’s Ridiculous RINO Endorsements

Donald Trump has been pissing off his base of supporters as of late. His continued promotion of vaccines makes many, myself included, question his true understanding of the strategy by globalist powers-that-be. Then you come to his repeated endorsement of RINO candidates. These two issues have really been causing America First patriots to scratch their heads. What the heck is going on?

It’s not like there were no America First candidates in those races. When Trump endorsed Greg Abbott for Governor of Texas, Chad Prather and Allen West were both much better options. Instead of Dr Oz in Pennsylvania, Trump could have picked Kathy Barnette. In Nevada’s Governor’s race, he chose Sheriff Lombardo instead of the America First candidate, Joey Gilbert. In Arizona he, again, picked the establishment candidate instead of Josh Barnett, who was one of the main driving forces behind the Arizona Audits. The list goes on and on.

So why is Trump making these decisions? I have four possible scenarios that might explain what’s really going on.

Pay-to-Play Scheme

According to both Teddy Daniels and Dr Mark Sherwood, both of whom are America First candidates that Trump refused to endorse, the President and/or his team are participating in a pay-to-play scheme in order to choose who he’ll endorse. According to Daniels, Corey Lewandowski has been profiting off of getting candidates the big Trump endorsement. Allegedly, Trump also expects potential candidates to donate to his Save America PAC and spend money at his hotels. If true, this shows a true selling out of the America First Movement in exchange for personal profits.

Trump the Kingmaker

Another likely scenario is that Trump is focusing on his endorsement’s winning streak, caring more about having an undefeated record than picking the right candidates. This would mean that he’s not picking the best candidates based upon their positions or belief-systems, but instead on simply looking into a crystal ball and trying to figure out who is going to win. This kind of thinking is par for the course from the establishment GOP crowd.

Blackmail

Another scenario, although slightly less likely but still plausible, is that Donald Trump is being blackmailed by the Deep State. After January 6th, many saw a changed man in President Trump, and some have surmised both privately and publicly that the Deep State got to him. The theory would surmise that he’s simply picking candidates that can be controlled by the powers-that-be due to some sort of blackmail or threats against his family. If this is true, then electing Trump president would be catastrophic.

5D Chess

The last scenario is the most positive outlook, yet I would argue is the least plausible: That Donald Trump is playing 5D Chess with his endorsements. This line of thinking is prevalent in the Trust the Plan crowd, where they believe that Trump is smarter than everyone, has gamed out his entire strategy, and he’s simply trying to expose the corruption by endorsing the wrong candidates so that they can out themselves for who they truly are. I don’t necessarily believe this to be the case, but I do concede that this could be an attempted strategy by President Trump. If this is the case, however, then when Trump runs again in 2024, he’s going to have very few friends in Congress when he gets back to the White House.

No matter which scenario you pick, in my opinion, it’s not a good outlook for the future of our country. I’m not entirely sure where we go from here in regards to supporting President Trump if he continues pushing the vaccines and RINOs. I’m praying he realizes his errors and comes back to the MAGA and America First agenda of Draining the Swamp instead of becoming a part of it.

