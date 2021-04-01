Four People, Including Child, Killed in Orange, California Shooting at Business Complex

A horrific late night seen in Orange, California as four people, including a child, were killed in a shooting at a business complex in Orange, California Wednesday night, officials said.

A fifth victim, a female, was shot and taken to a hospital, as was the suspect according to Police Lt. Jennifer Amat. Both were in critical condition.

Officers arrived at an active shooting situation at 5:30 p.m. according to police.

“Our officers did engage in an officer-involved shooting,” she said. The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, suffered a gunshot wound. Amat said it was not known whether it was self-inflicted. No officers were injured.

A gun was recovered, but no further details were released.

Police say they are working to determine the motive and that the investigation will involve multiple agencies.

The building appeared to have several offices in it. The name of the business where the shooting took place was not disclosed. Amat said that there was an upstairs, a downstairs, and a courtyard area.

“It is a situation that was moving from different areas, so it’s my understanding it’s throughout that area,” she said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who called the events “horrifying and heartbreaking,” said in a statement that “our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight.”

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., said she was monitoring developments.

“I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more,” she said in a statement. “My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

