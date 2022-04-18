Former WWE Wrestler Sends Photo of Himself Holding Seven Championship Belts to Vince McMahon

Matt Cardona was released from WWE back in April of 2020, and sometimes in life you either stay down, or you use it and make the most out of what opportunity is given to you.

Cardona after a successful stint in World Wrestling Entertainment has taken the independent wrestling scene by storm, now holding Championships in 7 different companies, including a couple of large ones like the NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) and Impact Wrestling.

Cardona holds the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, as well as the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship, among other belts.

“2 years ago…April 15, 2020…I was released by WWE. It needed to happen,” Cardona wrote in his statement. “It was one of the best things that ever happened in my career and in my life. These past 2 years have been incredible. My goal was never to prove anybody wrong. I wanted to prove my fans and myself right…and I have. And I will continue to do so. I’m still here and I’m Alwayz Ready!”

2 years after his release, Matt Cardona is in the form of his life and dripping in gold. pic.twitter.com/QA2d8RReDQ — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) April 16, 2022

Cardona later revealed on The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast that the photo with his seven titles draped across his body was not only going to be displayed on social media. He also sent the image through a text message to Vince McMahon, his former boss.

“And speaking of Ultimo [Dragon], I recreated that photo and sent it to Vince McMahon. Well, by the time this comes out, I did.”

In a recent interview, Matt made it clear that he would entertain negotiating a new deal with WWE if there was mutual interest. But in the meantime, he will continue making his own path to show that WWE isn’t the only option for talent.

“Listen, if Vince McMahon called me, or Bruce Prichard or John Laurinaitis called me, of course, I would pick up. Of course, I would have a conversation. Why wouldn’t I? I’d be lying right now if I said I never want to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again. Or, I never want to wrestle at WrestleMania again, I would be lying if I said that. Anybody who says that is f*cking lying, quite frankly.

“But I am not doing what I am doing now hoping to get back. I don’t do what I do thinking, ‘what do I have to do to get back to WWE?’ Or, ‘what do I have to do to get AEW to look at me?’ No, I am doing me. If those opportunities present themselves, great. But the sport of pro wrestling is on fire right now, you don’t need to be in those two companies.”

One things for sure, with the emergence of Tony Kahn’s AEW rising in the ratings on TNT and TBS with Nationally televised shows on Wednesday and Friday nights, Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, and Tony Kahn buying Ring of Honor Wrestling a major player in professional wrestling for almost two decades, the sky is the limit for Cardona.

Will he end up back in WWE like Cody Rhodes, or will he possibly sign with AEW like the names of CM Punk, Brian Danielson, and Jon Moxley? Only time will tell.

