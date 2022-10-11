Former WWE Tough Enough Winner, Wrestler Sara Lee Dead at 30

A stunning announcement over the weekend in the pro wrestling world as former WWE wrestler and Tough Enough 2015 winner Sarah Lee suddenly passed away at the young age of 30.

Sara’s mother, Terri Lee shared the tragic news on her Facebook page Thursday but did not give specifics or details on the cause of death.

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” she wrote.

“We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children.”

Bull James set up a Go Fund Me on behalf of Sara’s husband, Cory Weston.

“We’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee,” an entry on the fundraising page read. “As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it. The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different.”

WWE paid a tribute to Sara following her sudden death.

“WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former “Tough Enough” winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans,” WWE tweeted.

Sara’s husband Cory is also a professional wrestler and a former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion. He also was on Smackdown! as recently as 2020 with a stable he formed with Jaxson Ryker and Steve Cutler called “The Forgotten Sons.”

All of us at The DC Patriot send our condolences and prayers to the Weston family in this tragic time.

