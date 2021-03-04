Former VP Pence TRIGGERS Liberals, Speaks Out About Election Integrity: Conservatives Shocked by His Words

It’s been several months since we’ve heard from former Vice President Mike Pence. But he’s back in the news, and his words triggered liberals and shocked conservatives.
Liberals praised Pence over how he handled the January 6th Electoral College fiasco, but now they may be singing a different tune.
In a new op-ed published by Conservative Daily Signal, Pence is now speaking out about that day, and his thoughts on election fraud and integrity.
“After an election marked by significant voting irregularities and numerous instances of officials setting aside state election law, I share the concerns of millions of Americans about the integrity of the 2020 election,” Pence writes.
“That’s why when I was serving as presiding officer at the joint session of Congress certifying the Electoral College results, I pledged to ensure that all objections properly raised under the Electoral Count Act would be given a full hearing before Congress and the American people,” he continued.
“The tragic events of Jan. 6—the most significant being the loss of life and violence at our nation’s Capitol—also deprived the American people of a substantive discussion in Congress about election integrity in America,” he wrote.
Pence stunned conservatives by his op-ed and angered liberals. However he makes a few interesting points that the Capitol incident kept he and others from being able to do their jobs and actually question the irregularities of the 2020 elections.
“Many of the most troubling voting irregularities took place in states that set aside laws enacted by state legislatures in favor of sweeping changes ordered by governors, secretaries of state, and courts.”
“While legislators in many states have begun work on election reform to restore public confidence in state elections, unfortunately, congressional Democrats have chosen to sweep those valid concerns and reforms aside and to push forward a brazen attempt to nationalize elections in blatant disregard of the U.S. Constitution,” Pence wrote.
“Congress will vote this week on HR 1, the so-called For the People Act, a massive 800-page election overhaul bill that would increase opportunities for election fraud, trample the First Amendment, further erode confidence in our elections, and forever dilute the votes of legally qualified eligible voters,” he continued.
The fact that Pence is now lashing out saying that the Capitol idiocy stopped him from doing his job, but also saying that there was voter fraud, and there needed to be an investigation is alarming.
What are your thoughts America? Do you think Pence is coming around?
He sounds pretty clear to me.
To little to late unfortunately… This should have been expressed publicly before Beijing Biden was inaugurated live from the DC Prison. It’s comical to think that we ALL saw this fraud front and center (well at least anyone with half a freaking brain!) yet the argument still stands on proof. Despite the 4am Ballot drops, 100k+ to 0 counts… We literally need to alienate DC as it’s own swamp and start a new capital where WE THE PEOPLE elect our officials backed by the Military who has sworn to Protect and Defend the Constitution instead of sitting on their laurels… Read more »
What Pence did on 1/6 was unpalatable and not what seemed to be in our best interest but appears now to have been distasteful to him also. Having considered Pence a rational team player for his entire career (I never knew why he ran for President except for name recognition) I imagine he scanned the landscape and realized a strategic withdrawal was his best option (live to fight another day). This might be a totally misguided analysis but what with the events and soundbites since that very strange, put up, event on 1/6/2021 it is the one that makes the… Read more »
Pence is a cowardly POS. I feel Nancy Pelosi set this entire shit up on January 6 or atleast knew everything going on. They’re acting like it was the worst thing ever! SUSPECT! I dont think oh girl Ashley died like that, being shot. It looked fake af, staged. The ENTIRE SHIT at the capitol was STAGED-imo. There are some evil and sick fuckers in this world and a bunch of them are in Congress the FBI, clown in America (CIA) , hollyweird NBA and the media (‘the elites’). They are on it so hard becuz its all bullshit! Say… Read more »
pence is right. there were too many voting irregulariites and fraud in the 2020 election. it must be investigated, the constitution must prevail.