Former Trump Lawyer Sues Defunct Jan 6 Committee for Foster ‘False Narrative’

The discredited January 6th Committee, comprised entirely of Democrats, had a narrow focus from the beginning: to pin the blame for the Capitol riot on President Donald Trump. Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, they ignored any facts that didn’t fit their narrative and refused to investigate other leads.

Unsurprisingly, a committee made up of anti-Trumpers couldn’t be expected to be impartial. However, in their single-minded pursuit of one man, they may have lied to the American people about other individuals, according to a report by Just The News.

One such person is Stefan Passantino, a former White House attorney for President Trump and attorney for Cassidy Hutchinson, a witness for the Committee. Passantino has now taken legal action against the Committee members.

In his lawsuit, he alleges that the Committee “manufactured and promoted a false narrative against him without ever contacting him, interviewing him, or providing him with notice of the claims against him.” He further claims that the Committee violated his due process rights by not giving him an opportunity to respond to the allegations.

The lawsuit also alleges that the Committee exceeded its constitutional authority by conducting an interview with Hutchinson under false pretenses, without Passantino’s knowledge or consent. The Committee then interfered in the attorney-client relationship between Passantino and Hutchinson, generated a false narrative about that relationship, and promoted that false narrative to further a political agenda. The lawsuit names Representative Liz Cheney and others as defendants.

According to the lawsuit, the Committee spun an “outrageous tale” to media outlets, including CNN, about Passantino’s supposed efforts to obstruct their investigation. This was done without any input or interview from Passantino. The lawsuit claims that the Committee purposely and maliciously interfered in the attorney-client relationship between Passantino and Hutchinson.

The Committee’s false narrative about Passantino was based on Hutchinson’s testimony, in which she claimed that Passantino had coerced her into misleading the Committee about how much information she knew. However, it later emerged that this claim was false and that Hutchinson had committed perjury on the stand.

The Committee then attempted to do damage control by claiming that Passantino had instructed her to lie. This was a blatant attempt to shift the blame away from Hutchinson and onto Passantino.

It’s clear that the January 6th Committee was more concerned with pushing a political agenda than with uncovering the truth. By manufacturing false narratives and ignoring evidence that didn’t fit their narrative, they did a disservice to the American people. Passantino’s lawsuit is a necessary step in holding the Committee accountable for their actions. It’s time to stop the political games and start getting to the truth.

Thanks to our friends at The DC Enquirer for contributing to this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

