Former Titans & Ohio State Great Eddie George to Take Over as Tennessee State Head Football Coach

Former Ohio State and Tennessee Titans great Eddie George is joining the ranks of other NFL and College greats like Deion Sanders to take over as a head college football coach.

According to Stadium and ESPN, George, who has served as a mentor for players but has limited coaching experience, will take over for Rod Reed as the next head coach at Tennessee State.

George who played for the Titans from 1996 to 2003 after a Hall of Fame career as a Heisman Trophy-winner for Ohio State. George’s infamous No. 27 have been retired at both the Buckeyes and the Titans.

With this reported move, George becomes the another NFL great to jump into the coaching ranks at the FCS level, following Deion Sanders’ hire at Jackson State.

The connection between these two proud programs is College FootballHall of Fame coach John Merritt, who won SWAC titles with Jackson State before taking over at Tennessee State where he had four undefeated seasons and a .828 winning percentage (172-33-7) from 1963-83.

Deion Sanders, another NFL and College great took over the Jacksonville State program not far away in neighboring Alabama.

It’s time for the NFL to put Eddie George into the Hall of Fame!

