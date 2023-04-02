Former Republican Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Presidential Run, Attacks Trump

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R), has announced his bid for the White House on Sunday making the media rounds, while bashing former President and the man leading in polls Donald J. Trump.

Hutchinson was the Arkansas Governor the last 8 years, and was recently replaced by Sarah Huckabee Sanders as he was ineligible to run for another term in Arkansas, although Sanders would have crushed him in the primary.

“I’m convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America, and not simply appeal to our worst instincts,” Hutchinson, 72, said in an interview on ABC News that aired Sunday. He will make a formal announcement on April 26 in his hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas, according to a news release.

As the field continues to crowd as RINO’s (Republicans in Name Only) and the GOP work overtime to try to keep President Trump from winning the nomination, the field is starting to get messy.

So far former South Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador under Trump Nikki Haley has announced, along with Hutchinson, with former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo all expected to announce runs sometime this year.

Hutchinson in his typical RINO fashion called for Trump to drop out of the race now that he is facing asinine criminal charges from the liberal goos in Manhattan, New York.

“The office is more important than any individual person. So for the sake of the office of the presidency, I do think that’s too much of a sideshow and distraction,” Hutchinson said. “He needs to be able to concentrate on his due process.”

Hutchinson was asked why he wasn’t going after the Manhattan DA like other candidates and Republicans, and the perennial establishment shill had this to say.

“We don’t want to erode confidence in our entire criminal justice system simply because we don’t like the beginning parts of the case.”

When comparing himself to those critics, Asa said, “I’m different.”

Hutchinson argued that Trump’s uncertainty and the substance of the allegations would give his underdog campaign a legit shot at winning.

“This is one of the most unpredictable political environment that I’ve seen in my lifetime,” Hutchinson said. “So my message of experience, of consistent conservatism, of hope for our future and solving problems that face Americans, I think that resonates.”

Hutchinson has never been a fan of Trump, in fact he endorsed Marco Rubio in 2016 for president.

“I actually think more voices right now in opposition or providing an alternative to Donald Trump is the best thing in the right direction,” Hutchinson told CNN’s Dana Bash last month.

“In the early stages, multiple candidates that have an alternative vision to what the president has is good for our party, good for the debate, good for the upcoming debate that will be in August,” Hutchinson told CNN last month.

“So, sure, that will narrow, and it will probably narrow fairly quickly. We need to have a lot of self-evaluation as you go along, but I think more voices now that provide alternative messages and problem-solving and ideas is good for our party,” he added.

Hutchinson locked down Arkansans like most liberal states did, and faced tough criticism from his own constituents and his state House and Senate. Meanwhile liberals in the state started to love Hutchinson for his daily Covid updates, mask mandates, and lockdowns, reminding most conservatives of then New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Hutchinson is a “Bush” guy, and was a U.S. Attorney under Ronald Regain in the Western District of Arkansas from 1982 to 1985.

Hutchinson lost bids for the US Senate in 1986, and Arkansas Attorney General in 1990, before regrouping and being elected to Congress in 1996. Hutchinson resigned from Congress in 2001 to serve as the head of the DEA (Druge Enforcement Agency) in the Bush Administration.

In 2006 he lost his bid to become Arkansas governor, but ended up winning the bid in 2014, serving two terms. He’s well versed in Bush politics.

