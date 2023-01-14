Former Razorback, NFL Running Back Peyton Hillis Off Ventilator After Saving His Children From Drowning in Atlantic Ocean

Former Arkansas Razorback great and NFL Running back Peyton Hillis has now made it through the worst of his recovery and has been taken off a ventilator after a swimming accident where he saved his two children from drowning.

Hillis was seriously injured while saving his children, and had been on a ventilator since Jan 5 when the accident took place.

Hillis who was a standout at the University of Arkansas with fellow running backs Darren McFadden and Felix Jones, played in the NFL from 2008 to 2015, and was on the cover of the Madden video game in 2010.

“So proud of this man and so incredibly grateful for family and this incredible hospital,” she wrote on Instagram. “Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery. Please continue to pray for he’s still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all of your prayers and love, and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference. Today was a good day,” his girlfriend actress Angela Cole said.

The accident took place in the Atlantic Ocean off of Pensacola, Florida.

Hillis’ brave actions that day led to his children getting back to land safely, however, he suffered lung and kidney damage and was airlifted to a nearby hospital for immediate attention.

Hillis played for the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the New York Giants in his career.

Hillis was voted onto the cover of the Madden video game for Madden 2010 after he rushed for 1177 yards on 270 carries and 11 touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns.

Hillis rushed for 2,832 yards, and 23 touchdowns in his career. He also caught 134 passes for 1,050 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Hillis had an impressive career at Arkansas playing the H-Back and Fullback positions for a star studded team. Hillis rushed for 959 yards on 203 carries and 12 touchdowns, while also catching 118 passes for 1,195 yards, and another 11 touchdowns for the Razorbacks.

All of us are praying for his recovery and healing.

