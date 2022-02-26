FORMER RAZORBACK GREAT & NFL STAR RYAN MALLETT TAKES HEAD COACHING JOB AT WHITE HALL​

Former University of Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett was named the next head football coach at White Hall High School, in White Hall, Arkansas, after the district’s board approved his hiring on Wednesday, according to a report by Adam Cole in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazzett.



White Hall is in Jefferson County, between Little Rock and Pine Bluff, and is included in the Pine Bluff Metropolitan Statistical Area.



Mallet, 33, will be taking his first head coaching job. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Mountain Home, Arkansas, taking that position in April of 2020. The Bombers went 11-14 with back to back playoff appearances in Mallet’s two seasons, snapping a 23 game losing streak with a 41-7 win against Nettleton on August 11, 2020.



The former college football star began his collegiate career at the University of Michigan before transferring to Arkansas.Mallett became a star at Arkansas. He threw for 7,493 yards and 62 touchdowns as a Razorback and started 26 games, including a Liberty Bowl win against East Carolina in 2010, where he was the Most Valuable Player, and a Sugar Bowl loss against Ohio State in 2011.



Mallett then went into the NFL Draft where he was taken by the Patriot’s in the third-round with the number 74 overall pick. Last playing in the NFL in 2017, Mallett recored 1,835 yards and 9 touchdowns between his time with the Patriots, Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens.



The former college football star has since been rising up the ladder in the high school football coaching ranks. He will now get the chance to be an actual head coach.



We wish him well in his head coaching debute, as most all Razorback fans will be doing.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...