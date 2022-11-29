Former President Trump’s Twitter Account Reinstated on Twitter, But Why is it NOT Searchable? @ElonMusk is This Normal?

An interesting scenario that one of our investigators here at The DC Patriot uncovered tonight about former President Donald J. Trump’s Twitter account.

President Trump as you may recall had his @realDonaldTrump Twitter reinstated by new owner Elon Musk a couple of weeks ago, but there’s an issue still. Trump has yet to tweet, and that’s not the issue.

The issue is that the account isn’t searchable. That’s right, it’s not searchable, here’s a video to prove it.

Watch the video below, and we’ll explain a little further to you.

WATCH:

As you can see from the video, President Joe Biden’s Twitter account is very much searchable, but former President Donald Trump’s is not due to Twitter algorithm.

We wonder if Elon Musk is even aware of this, or is this yet another example of the internal sabotage that Musk is facing at Twitter?

Needless to say when and if President Trump ever tweets again, that’s going to be a factor that has to be corrected and taken care of. We’re just bringing the situation to light, on top of the fact that our DC Patriot Twitter account @americafirstmg that had almost 50,000 followers and Elon Musk himself retweeted multiple times.

Amnesty was supposed to start this week for many of those wrongfully banned, including our own Matt Couch who owns The DC Patriot. Matt’s an investigative journalist, influencer, political analyst, and has millions of followers still on other platforms combined, but he was banned on Twitter with well over 500,000 followers, in fact he was up to almost 800,000 before a couple of insane attacks on his account my woke Twitter occurred.

After Biden took office in January, Couch lost nearly 250,000 followers and dropped him below 450,000. He built that back up to almost 600,000 and was then banned on December 8, 2021, so without the Twitter bans and manipulations, Couch would be well over 1 million followers on Twitter alone.

Just think of the censorship Musk has uncovered against conservatives, and the size of accounts and reach conservatives would have if they weren’t being shadow banned, manipulated, targeted, and abused all of these years by the woke leftists in charge of a company that was losing almost $5 million per day.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...