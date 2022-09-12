FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP AND FIRST LADY ISSUE HEARTFELT STATEMENT OF CONDOLENCES ABOUT QUEEN ELIZABETH

Former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump issued a statement of condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom after the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced on Thursday.

In the statement President Trump said, “Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief.”

The former President continued in the statement, “Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left atremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliance with the United States and countries around the world.”

“However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women.”

The statement added, “Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was, there was nobody like her.”

Trump concluded in the statement, “Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the great people of the United Kingdom as you honor her most meaningful life and exceptional service to the people.”

“May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care.”

