Former President Donald J. Trump Arrested in Historic Court Appearance In Miami In Classified Documents Case

Trump To Make Historic Court Appearance In Miami In Classified Documents Case.

Former President Donald J. Trump departed his Doral golf course Tuesday afternoon en route to the courthouse, where he is expected to surrender to federal authorities and face a judge. Trump was indicted last week on 37 felony charges accusing him of willfully retaining classified documents and obstructing justice.

Just In: The United States Attorney Generals office has arrested the leading political candidate for the 2024 Presidential election.

Donald Trump has been placed under arrest in a Miami federal court. People are cheering on this indictment which is based on an investigation into classified documents.

Joe Biden had multiple classified documents in his garage and the DOJ didn’t hold any investigation.

This is a developing story.

