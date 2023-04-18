Former Planned Parenthood Director Commits Suicide as Child Porn Investigation Intensified

Former Planned Parenthood director Tim Yergeau, aged 35, was found dead in his apartment in New Haven, Connecticut on Tuesday, April 11th, 2023.

According to reports, he committed suicide, which occurred in the midst of an ongoing police investigation into a child pornography case, hampered by a botched raid on the apartment building where Yergeau resided. Investigators are looking into the New Haven police department’s botched raid last week, which may have been connected to Yergeau’s death.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson told Hearst Connecticut Media Group that the person who died was the suspect in a child pornography investigation and that the police department is currently conducting an internal affairs investigation into the botched raid, which resulted in a woman being mistakenly handcuffed. The chief has stated that the police will do everything in their power to rectify the mistake and hold themselves accountable.

Yergeau’s neighbor and the state Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner have both confirmed that he died by suicide on April 11th, 2023. It is unclear how the child pornography investigation may have impacted Yergeau, but the investigation will reportedly look into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Yergeau had previously worked as a marketing and communications staff member for Planned Parenthood of Southern New England. His social media accounts indicate that he was an active leftist, with interests in healthcare access, reproductive and sexual health, diversity and inclusion, civic engagement, and voting rights.

This tragic event highlights the need for better coordination and oversight in police investigations. The police department’s botched raid not only hampered the child pornography investigation, but it may have also contributed to Yergeau’s suicide. It is crucial that police departments take steps to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

In the wake of Yergeau’s death, Planned Parenthood of Southern New England has released a statement expressing its condolences to Yergeau’s family and friends. The statement also emphasizes the importance of supporting those who may be struggling with mental health issues, including depression and suicidal thoughts.

This is a developing story, and more information will become available as the investigation continues. We will continue to provide updates as they become available. Our thoughts are with Yergeau’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

