Former Pentagon Advisor Says U.S. is Likely Culprit Who Attacked Nord Stream Pipelines to Isolate Germany

A former Pentagon advisor is blowing the whistle and says that the United States is the likely culprits behind the attacks on the Nord Stream pipeline blasts, along with the United Kingdom.

The attack was carried out to prevent Germany from bailing on the war in the Ukraine according to the expert.

Retired U.S. Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor said these comments this week on the Judging Freedom podcast.

Macgregor said the process of elimination rules out Germany, because they were dependent on Nord Stream for their energy security, while it also serves no benefit to Russia to have sabotaged it’s own infrastructure and economy.

“Would the Russians destroy their own pipeline? 40 percent of Russian gross national product or gross domestic product consists of foreign currency that comes into the country to purchase natural gas, oil, coal and so forth. So the Russians did not do this. The notion that they did I think is absurd,” Macgregor said.

Referring to Polish MEP Radoslaw Sikorski’s infamous deleted tweet in which he wrote, “Thank you, USA,” Macgregor noted, “Who else might be involved? Well the Poles apparently seem to be very enthusiastic about it.”

"Douglas Macgregor, former advisor to US Defense Secretary in the administration of Donald Trump, argued the absurdness of the rhetoric that Russia was behind the Nord Stream attack, and said, 'The Russians did not do this'."

Citing reports that 500kg of TNT had been detected in both explosions, the former Pentagon advisor suggested that only the United States and British Royal Navy had the capability of carrying out the attack.

“Then you have to look at who are the state actors that have the capability to do this. And that means the Royal Navy, the United States Navy Special Operations,” said Macgregor.

“I think that’s pretty clear. We know that thousands of pounds of TNT were used because these pipelines are enormously robust. You have several inches of concrete around various metal alloys to move the natural gas. So it’s not something that you could simply drop a grenade down at the end of a fish line and disrupt. That means it takes a certain amount of sophistication,” he added.

Macgregor also suggests that the motive behind the attacks was to prevent Germany from bailing on the Ukraine war after Berlin began to walk things back.

“to give the impression that they were no longer going to go along with this proxy war in Ukraine.”

“I’m hesitant to say ‘we know it must have been Washington’. I can’t say that because we just don’t know. But it’s very clear that we have foreclosed Berlin’s options. Berlin was drifting away from this alliance.

[Chancellor] Olaf Scholz said ‘I’m not sending any more equipment, I won’t send any tanks’. Now he’s in a bind because the United States has simply robbed him of the option of bailing out. Who’s going to supply him gas and oil and coal and everything else if he bails out? Where does he turn now? And remember, the Germans, who are facing terrible consequences at home refuse to restart nuclear power plants,” the former official said.

