Former NFL Starter and Houston Oilers Defensive Back Patrick Allen Has Passed Away at Age 59

According to The Houston Chronicle, former Houston Oilers starter and defensive back Patrick Allen has passed away at the age of 59,

Allen reportedly passed away in Seattle according to his family, and they are still awaiting the cause of his death.

Allen was selected in the famed 1984 draft that had so many greats, and made an immediate impact for the oilers, in fact he intercepted a pass in just his second career postseason game.

Allen played in Houston for seven years, and played in a total of 106 NFL games. His teams went to the playoffs four of his seven years in Houston. In 106 games he had 7 interceptions and 5 fumble recoveries while being a reliable starter for the Oilers.

New #Texans from Houston Chronicle — Former Oilers cornerback Patrick Allen dies at age 59 https://t.co/zDYnpCXHRG — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) June 23, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and teammates during this difficult time.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...