Former NFL Star Marion Barber III’s Cause of Death Revealed by Medical Examiner

Former Dallas Cowboys Star running back Marion Barber was found dead in his apartment back on June 1, 2022, and his cause of death has now been released by the medical examiner.

Marion Barber III, a former NFL star running back for the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears, died of heat stroke in June, officials revealed Monday.

Frisco, Texas, police said the Collin County medical examiner ruled the 38-year-old’s death an accident. Police did not elaborate on the former running back’s death.

Barber was found dead on June 1 after police were called to make a welfare check at a Frisco apartment that he was believed to be leasing.

According to TMZ Sports, officials said the thermostat in his apartment was set at 91 degrees and the heat was set to “on.”

In a statement, police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said the Collin County medical examiner had ruled Barber’s death an accident. A police spokesman provided no further elaboration on the circumstances of the 38-year-old’s death, and the medical examiner’s office did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press.

Barber player 7 years in the NFL, 6 years for the Dallas Cowboys and one year with the Chicago Bears.

Barber totaled 4,780 rushing yards, 1,330 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns during his NFL career.

Thanks to Fox News and The AP for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...