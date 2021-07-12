Former NFL Player & Arkansas Football Great and Army Veteran Announces Run for U.S. Senate in Arkansas to Dethrone John Boozman

It’s not often that I’m excited to write about a young man that I truly look up to. I was blessed enough to watch Jake Bequette on the football field for the University of Arkansas as he was part of some of the greatest Arkansas teams in our school history. Now this Army veteran, former NFL player, and great American is running for the United States Senate to dethrone RINO (Republican in Name Only) John Boozman.

Bequette made the announcement on Monday morning via his Twitter account.

As an Army veteran, former NFL player, and Arkansas Razorback, I have lived my life with service and conservative values at the forefront. Now, I have a calling to do more. That is why I am running for the United States Senate. Join my team here: https://bit.ly/2TRWvln

“What’s happening in Washington these days is a disgrace. Democrats have been taken over by radical socialists, and too many Republicans just go along to get along,” Bequette says in the ad as images of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez flash across the screen.

Now, I have a calling to do more. That is why I am running for the United States Senate. Join my team here: https://t.co/Sb5kqWKhWU pic.twitter.com/ecxxwhsOWU — Jake Bequette (@JakeBequette91) July 12, 2021

Conservatives quickly jumped on the Bequette bandwagon…

Boozman however has the support of President Trump as well as Arkansas gubernatorial front runner Sarah Huckabee Sanders who’s also been endorsed by President Trump. It will be an uphill battle for the newcomer, but it’s something that definitely needs to happen in Arkansas politics.

“John Boozman is a relentless, effective fighter for Arkansans,” Toni-Marie Higgins, a spokeswoman for Boozman’s campaign, said in an email. “John looks forward to sharing his strong, conservative record and continuing to serve the people of Arkansas.”

Boozman also has the support of other top Republicans in the state, including fellow Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and many in state representative positions.

“He’s been in Washington for over 20 years. He’s going on his third decade in Washington, in the swamp,” Bequette told The Associated Press. “I just think it’s time for a change, it’s time for someone new.”

