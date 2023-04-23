News

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie Attacks Trump: Trump is the ‘Biggest Loser’ Since Nixon [VIDEO INSIDE]

by Matt Couch

It looks as though former New Jersey Governor and former friend of President Trump, Chris Christie is about to be the next to get nicknamed by the former President.

Christie went on a rant while speaking over the weekend, and made a ludicrous statement about the 45th President of the United States of America.

“He is the biggest loser for the Republican Party since Richard Nixon,” said Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie of Donald Trump. He went on to say he’s considering joining the Presidential race so voters have an option beyond “Trump and Trump-lite”.

You can watch the full video below:

WATCH:

Matt Couch

