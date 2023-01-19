Former NBA Big Man Enos Freedom Says Serial Killer Has Allegedly Been Hired to Kill Him [VIDEO]

A scary story unfolding as former NBA big man Enes Freedom is making headlines once again for the wrong reasons.

The former NBA center is in grave danger and revealed a few of the “hundreds” of death threats he has received in recent days.

One person messaged Freedom and claimed to have hired a serial killer to go after him.

The Turkish government has placed a bounty on Freedom’s head of $500,000.

Turkey has put a $500K bounty on Enes Freedom’s head, per @nypost pic.twitter.com/3lRgzKNPRe — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) January 13, 2023

While Freedom became an American citizen in late 2021, he was born in Switzerland and grew up in Turkey. His public criticisms of the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, started around a decade ago and led to major changes in his life.

His political views led to him being disowned by his family, having his passport cancelled and receiving an arrest warrant from Turkish authorities.

Turkey placed a $500,000 bounty on @EnesFreedom's head and named him on its most-wanted terrorist list for speaking out against the corrupt government.



Why hasn't the Biden administration spoken up about this? — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 18, 2023

Fearing for his life, he sometimes opted not to leave American soil while still playing in the NBA. When he was a member of the New York Knicks in the 2018-19 campaign, the big man did not travel with the team to London for a regular season contest.

After joining the Portland Trail Blazers later in the season, he did not play in a road game versus the Toronto Raptors for the same reason.

Freedom’s activism has not just been limited to issues in Turkey. He has also been extremely critical of the NBA on various matters, including the league’s relationship with China.

Never apologize for being yourself!



If people don’t like how you act,

how you look, or how you speak it still shouldn’t effect who you are or your actions.

Don’t change who you are to match your surroundings, pick better surroundings and continue to be yourself. pic.twitter.com/BvO1202GSa — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) January 18, 2023

For this reason, the 30-year-old claims to have been blackballed by the NBA and prevented from playing in the league again. The former No. 3 overall pick detailed his plans to sue the league in late 2022, but so far, it doesn’t seem like he has followed through on that proposition.

Freedom last played in the NBA in the 2021-22 season as a member of the Boston Celtics. Although he was sent to the Houston Rockets during that campaign, he did not suit up for them and was waived several days after the trade.

If he doesn’t suit up for another team again, Freedom will end his NBA career with averages of 11.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest.

Former Boston Celtics player @EnesFreedom joins Tucker after Turkey put a $500k bounty on him and declared him a “Terrorist”. pic.twitter.com/M9azQ07skI — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 18, 2023

