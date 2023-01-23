Former ‘Madden 12’ Cover Athlete, NFL Running Back and Arkansas Star Peyton Hillis Discharged From Hospital After Near Drowning Accident Saving His Two Children

Former NFL running back and Arkansas Razorback star Peyton Hillis was discharged from the hospital two weeks after he reportedly rescued his children during a swimming accident.

His girlfriend, actress Angela Cole, posted a photo on Friday on Instagram of Hillis with his medical team that cared for him at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Florida.

God is so good! 🙏🏻❤️ Peyton has been discharged from the hospital. The amount of love and gratitude I have for the incredible team that took care of Peyton is indescribable. This picture does not have anywhere near the amount of people who took such great care of him.



To Baptist Hospital in Pensacola: Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I know I told you this probably 20 times a day, but you are so incredible. You all worked like a perfected machine with each and every one of you so kind, attentive, calming and caring…



You not only saved Peyton’s life, you made it a priority to make sure that his family and I were okay amidst your busy schedules. You all were so calming, answered every question numerous times kindly… and heck, even took care of me and made sure I was okay every night: got me hot tea for my throat, made sure I was sleeping and eating, gave me a friend to confide in… I mean, I am just in AWE. You have all became a huge family to me and I know have meant so much to all of us. I can’t express this enough when I say this, thank you for making all the difference in our lives. I’ll never be able to thank you enough!



And a huge thank you again for all of your prayers, love and support… God heard. And He answered

According to Escambia County Emergency Services, two adults and two children were struggling in the water when a bystander helped them get out. Hillis was on a ventilator while in the hospital.

Hillis, 36, played in the NFL from 2008 to 2015, and was a standout as well at the University of Arkansas.

Hillis had such an amazing season in Cleveland where he carried the ball in 270 times for 1,177 yards, and 11 touchdowns in 2010. Hillis also caught 61 passes for 477 yards and two touchdowns that season. The performance was a stunner for a Browns franchise, and landed Hillis on the cover of the “Madden 12” video game.

Hillis Rushed for nearly 3,000 yards and had nearly 1,100 yards receiving and 26 total touchdowns in his NFL career.

At Arkansas Hillis was with the Razorbacks from 2004 to 2008, rushed for 959 yards on 203 carries and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 118 passes for 1,195 lads and another 11 touchdowns for the Hogs.

All of us here at The DC Patriot are very happy prayers were answered for our fellow Razorback!

