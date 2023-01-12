Former Jacksonville Jaguars Guard Uche Nwaneri Dies After Collapsing at Wife’s Home at 38

Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Uchechukwu “Uche” Nwaneri passed away back on Dec 30, 2022 after collapsing in his wife’s home. He was 38-years-old.

According to a report in the Lafayette Journal & Courrier, Nwaneri was at his wife’s home in West Lafayette, Indiana when she found him unresponsive in a bedroom at about 1 a.m.

The Journal & Courier, citing the Tippecanoe County Coroner, said preliminary results indicate that Nwaneri possibly died of a heart attack, pending toxicology results.

An autopsy showed no sign of foul play.

The Jaguars said on the team’s social media accounts “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Uche Nwaneri.”

Nwaneri grew up in North Texas and attended Naaman Forest High School in Garland before playing college football at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

In 2007 he was drafted into the NFL in the fifth round and spent seven seasons with the Jaguars, only missing one game in his final six seasons.

Nwaneri was a stud, he started in 92 of the 104 games in his NFL career as well. Since retiring from the NFL, Uche kept up with football on his YouTube channel The Observant Lineman. His final tweet, sent on the evening of Dec. 29, was recognizing the passing of soccer great Pele.

All of us at The DC Patriot send our prayers and condolences to his family.

