Former Fox News Host Now Real America’s Voice Host Ed Henry Allegedly Arrested On DUI Charges

Former Fox News chief national correspondent, Ed Henry, has found himself in hot water once again, this time facing charges of driving under the influence (DUI) in the sunny state of Florida. The incident took place on June 20 around 8 p.m. in the vibrant city of West Palm Beach, as documented by the local law enforcement.

Henry, who was unceremoniously terminated from Fox News back in 2020 following allegations of sexual misconduct, was reportedly spotted by an observant sheriff’s deputy while driving his sleek black Cadillac Escalade with a deflated tire.

To make matters worse, the tire eventually detached from the rim and dangerously rolled into oncoming traffic, forcing another vehicle to take evasive action. It was abundantly clear to the deputy that Henry was not in a state fit for driving.

According to the police report, Henry’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, his gait unsteady, and his speech slightly slurred. Upon further investigation, Henry candidly admitted to having consumed two servings of bourbon between 6 and 7 p.m. during his time at Singer Island.

Despite his initial cooperation with the authorities, Henry’s performance during the field sobriety test left much to be desired. The “one-leg stand,” “the walk and turn,” and “finger on the nose” tests all posed significant challenges for him. Furthermore, a breathalyzer examination revealed that his blood alcohol concentration hovered just below the legal limit of .08. Subsequent to his arrest, Henry maintained a composed demeanor, refusing to answer any further inquiries and promptly invoking his right to counsel.

His attorney, David Tarras, exuded confidence in Henry’s ability to triumph over the charges, asserting, “Mr. Henry willingly cooperated with the law enforcement officials throughout their investigation. He respectfully provided a breath sample that registered below .08, thus falling within the legal limits of Florida.”

During his tenure at Fox News, Henry played prominent roles, including co-hosting the weekend edition of “Fox & Friends” and serving as the co-anchor of “America’s Newsroom.”

