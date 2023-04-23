News

Former Fox News Host Megyn Kelly DESTROYS Ron DeSantis in Latest Show on His Personality Running a Dinner Party and Running for President (VIDEO)

- by Matt Couch - 2 Comments.

In some not so good news for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Fox News primetime host Megyn Kelly who does not care for former President Donald J. Trump, absolutely obliterated DeSantis.

“Some friends of mine were at one of these dinners with him, you know he’s not dumb. He’s been having these muckity muck dinners with very wealthy donors, and they were at one of them. And their comment on DeSantis, whom they really liked, I mean they like him on paper. The entire dinner he did not ask one question of anyone there. It was all about himself. He was happy to talk about himself, but he showed zero interest in the people around the table. Which is a cardinal sin in how to run a dinner party, how to be at a dinner party, never mind how to run for President.”

Kelly continued…

“Trump is probably the opposite, even as a reporter, Trump would call me all the time, eh would send me newspaper articles about him, he wanted to make sure that I saw..”

Watch the video below.

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM – Protect your future with Gold and Silver today!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

Related Posts

WOW: Fetterman Says He ‘Rarely Left His Bed’ After Winning the U.S. Senate Election

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day April 23, 2023: ‘You Should Run for President’

JUST IN: Drag Queen, Former Oregon Teacher’s Aide Gets Less Than a Year in Prison for 11 Felony Child Sex Crimes

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
jurdonaltu
jurdonaltu
2 hours ago

Earning extra $15,000 or more online while working part-time is a quick, simple way to make money. I made $17,000 last month from working in my spare time, and I’m now really content as a result of this job
.

.

.

For Details—————————>> https://hardincomejob90.blogspot.com

0
Reply