Former Fox News Host Megyn Kelly DESTROYS Ron DeSantis in Latest Show on His Personality Running a Dinner Party and Running for President (VIDEO)

In some not so good news for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Fox News primetime host Megyn Kelly who does not care for former President Donald J. Trump, absolutely obliterated DeSantis.

“Some friends of mine were at one of these dinners with him, you know he’s not dumb. He’s been having these muckity muck dinners with very wealthy donors, and they were at one of them. And their comment on DeSantis, whom they really liked, I mean they like him on paper. The entire dinner he did not ask one question of anyone there. It was all about himself. He was happy to talk about himself, but he showed zero interest in the people around the table. Which is a cardinal sin in how to run a dinner party, how to be at a dinner party, never mind how to run for President.”

Kelly continued…

“Trump is probably the opposite, even as a reporter, Trump would call me all the time, eh would send me newspaper articles about him, he wanted to make sure that I saw..”

