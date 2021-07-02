Former Fox Host Ed Henry Files Two More Lawsuits, Suing NPR, Turner Broadcasting, David Folkenflik, Brian Stelter & MORE!

Ed Henry it appears is just getting warmed up America. After suing Fox News and their CEO on Wednesday, Henry’s attorney Ty Clevenger unleaded another barrage of lawsuits against those that have defamed and slandered the former Fox Host and Anchor.

Henry is suing those that falsely accused him last summer for false allegations of sexual assault. According to the lawsuit, his accuser, Jennifer Eckhart and he had a consensual relationship while they were both employed by different divisions of the Fox corporation, but that relationship ended in early 2017.

As you can see from the screen shots of the above suit, she never mentioned anything about Henry until the day she was fired from her job on June 12, 2020. That was the day she was fired from her job at the Fox Business Network.

According to the lawsuit, she’s never corroborated any evidence to support the allegations, instead, all of the evidence shows her allegations are false.

The lawsuit continues…

You can read the two full complaints HERE and HERE

