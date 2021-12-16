Former First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump Set to Launch New BlockChain and NFT Technology Ventures

Former first lady Melania Trump announced on Thursday she is involved in the latest crypto fad or craze, NFTs. In her announcement she said she is releasing her own series of NFTs titled “Melania’s Vision,” her first public endeavor since leaving the White House almost a year ago.



In a statement Melania said, “I am proud to announce my new endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative. Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community.”



She said she was proud to announce her new NFT’s first release on Thursday, December 16 and continuing on regular intervals through December 31, and will include three elements, digital artwork, physical artwork, and unique physical accessories.

The “Melania’s Vision” NFT features a watercolor painting by Marc-Antoine Coulon of “Mrs. Trump’s cobalt blue eyes.” The “Vision” will also include an “audio recording from Mrs. Trump with a message of hope,” and can be purchased will one Solana token (estimated to be in the $150 range), or via credit payments. It is the first digital art to be sold on her newly launched platform, which will release NFTs regularly and is powered by Parlor.

The image is built on the Solana blockchain protocol and can be purchased with either the Solana currency or credit card. All of the former first lady’s NFTs will utilize Parler to power the platform.



The series will culminate in a “one-of-a-kind auction of historical importance scheduled in January 2022, including three elements: digital artwork, physical artwork, and a physical one-of-a-kind accessory,” Trump’s office said.



A portion of the proceeds from the Melania Trump NFT collections will assist “children aging out of the foster care system by way of economic empowerment and with expanded access to resources needed to excell in the fields of computer science and technology,” according to the press release.



NFTs have been one of the more significant trends in technology in 2021, with unique digital coopies of “Charlie Bit My Finger” or the source code for the internet raking in enormous sums.



Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are unique pieces of digital content linked to the blockchain, the digital database underpinning crytocurriences such as bitcoin and ethereum. NFTs have attracted the interest of big brands, athletes, musicians and celebrities, and some NFT versions of digital images have sold for tens of thousands of dollars.

