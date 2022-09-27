FORMER FIRST LADY MELANIA SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT ABOUT MEDIA AND HER FORMER AIDE

This past week, former First Lady Melania Trump broke her silence to set the record straight about the media and her former aide, Stephanie Wolkoff.

Melania said, “While I was serving as First Lady of our country, Stephanie Wolkoff secretly recorded several of our conversations. Wolkoff then spitefully edited and released our conversation to create the perception that Christmas is not significant to me.​

“I will personally set the record straight because the mainstream media has failed to provide context for these misleading exchanges. Christmas is an important time for me, my family, and the American people, and my devotion to the holiday is personal and profoundly serious.

RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 🖤 We are grateful for your strength, grace, and dedication for over seven decades. I will always treasure the time we spent together. pic.twitter.com/pTqiWZebFV — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) September 19, 2022

“Most people will agree that reuniting migrant children with their parents is more important than discussing Christmas decorations during the summer.

“The fact that Wolkoff deleted this part of our conversation, where I expressed hope to reunite families split apart at the southern border, exposes her malicious intent.

“Wolkoff is untrustworthy.

“Her contract with the First Lady’s office was terminated in February 2018, and she was later charges with violating the confidentiality clause of her White House Employment Agreement.”

In the secretly recorded comments, the First Lady attacked the media for its double standards in covering the border crisis.

In response to her media attack Melania commented, “OK, and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that were separated?’ Give me a f****** break. Were they saying anything when Obama did that?

“I cannot go, I was trying to get the kid reunited with the mom. I didn’t have a chance — need to go through the process and through the law.”

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...