Former FBI Agent Peter Strzok Says 9/11 Was NOTHING Compared to January 6

In one of the most insane, corrupt, and biased segments you’ll ever watch from a state ran media source, former disgruntled and biased FBI agent Peter Strzok made one of the most asinine statements American media history.

During a segment on MSNBC Sunday, the disgraced former FBI official and rabid anti-Trump lunatic Peter Strzok described the horrific September 11th attacks where nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives as “nothing” compared to Trump supporters entering the Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

MSNBC controlled host Nicolle Wallace made yet another pathetic and dishonest claim that January 6 was “the deadliest attack on the U.S. capital in history,” I guess she forgot about when the British burned the White House in 1814, during the War of 1812 between the United States and England. Because American journalists don’t know history, they’re working with groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter to destroy our nations history.

When the British army arrived at the White House on August 24, 1814, they found that President James Madison and his First Lady Dolley had already fled to safety in Maryland. Soldiers reportedly sat down to eat a meal made of leftover food from the White House scullery using White House dishes and silver before ransacking the presidential mansion and setting it a blaze.

According to the White House Historical Society and Dolley’s personal letters, President James Madison had left the White House on August 22 to meet with his generals on the battlefield, just as British troops threatened to enter the capitol. Before leaving, he asked his wife Dolley if she had the “courage or firmness” to wait for his intended return the next day. He asked her to gather important state papers and be prepared to abandon the White House at any moment.

The next day, Dolley and a few servants scanned the horizon with spyglasses waiting for either Madison or the British army to show up. As British troops gathered in the distance, Dolley decided to abandon the couple’s personal belongings and instead saved a full-length portrait of former president George Washington from desecration. Dolley wrote to her sister on the night of August 23 of the difficulty involved in saving the painting. Since the portrait was screwed to the wall, she ordered the frame to be broken and the canvas pulled out and rolled up. Two unidentified “gentlemen from New York” hustled it away for safe-keeping. (Unbeknownst to Dolley the portrait was actually a copy of Gilbert Stuart’s original). The task complete, Dolley wrote “and now, dear sister, I must leave this house, or the retreating army will make me a prisoner in it by filling up the road I am directed to take.” Dolley left the White House and found her husband at their predetermined meeting place in the middle of a thunderstorm.

Although President Madison and his wife were able to return to Washington only three days later when British troops had moved on, they never again lived in the White House. Madison served the rest of his term residing at the city’s Octagon House. It was not until 1817 that newly elected president James Monroe moved back into the reconstructed building.

But yes, MSNBC and Peter Strzok, keep telling the lie that this was worse than 9/11 or the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in history. You’re both delusional and pathological liars.

Strzok responding to Wallace said, “I think if you look at the scale in terms of a threat to democracy, 9/11 was a tragedy, we lost thousands of lives in a horrific way. We still mourn to this day. But when you look at something that is an attack on democracy, something that could bring about a fundamental change to American governance, 9/11 is nothing compared to January 6th.”

Keep in mind Strzok is the guy who there are email correspondences with his mistress the lovely Lisa Page, also a high level FBI brass, talking about squashing the Seth Rich murder investigation. Read about that HERE.

Strzok is also the clown that spearheaded the FBI’s counter-intelligence investigation against Trump based on lies and the completely discredited Steele Dossier. But Strzok wasn’t done running his mouth.

“The fact that the FBI and the rest of the government if they are not on the same sort of war footing that we were on in the weeks and months and years after 9/11, shame on everyone.”

“This is a far greater threat to our constitutional democracy than anything we’ve faced in the past 20 or more years,” Strzok further proclaimed, adding “We need to be addressing it the same way [as 9/11].”

“I suspect if they were, if we were, we might hear more about it and I think that’s the sort of thing that gives a lot of observers, those of us who have been in the FBI, a little bit of concern whether the same urgency and approach to the situation, whether that approach is on par with the nature of the threat we’re facing right now,” Strzok whined.

Watch:

While framing it against 9/11, Nicolle Wallace claims January 6 was "the deadliest attack on the U.S. capital in history."

Disgraced and corrupt former FBI agent Peter Strzok agrees, saying: "9/11 is nothing compared to January 6" and demands leaders "be on the same war footing." pic.twitter.com/lI1KTYnE2f — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 17, 2022

Strzok was fired from the FBI in 2018 after anti-Trump texts dating from two years prior between him and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, whom he was having an affair with were discovered.

Prior to Trump’s victory, Strzok made this treasonous text, “we won’t allow” Trump to be elected, before going on to be directly involved in the Russia collusion and Hillary Clinton email investigations.

