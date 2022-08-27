Former Disney & Transformers Star Converts to Catholicism, Sums Up Gospel in Two Words (VIDEO)

Former Disney and Transformers star Shia LaBeouf said he has converted to Catholicism while studying for his role as a saint in the new biopic film, “Padre Pio.”

The 36-year-old “Transformers” mega star made the revelation about his “salvific journey” in a 90-minute interview with Bishop Robert Barron, who he met preparing for the role.

LaBeouf was agnostic and set out to save his career, but said God drew him in when he had “nowhere else to go.”

It’s amazing to see someone go from a nonbeliever to a believer. The work of God is always fascinating to those who believe and trust in him.

He was living at a monastery with Capuchin friars in Italy learning to portray Padre Pio, who was born Francesco Forgione in 1887 and became a saint in the Roman Catholic Church in 2002. Pio was famous for showing stigmata, the crucifixion wounds of Jesus.

“I was walking out of hell…I didn’t want to be an actor anymore…and my life was a mess… and I’d hurt a lot of people,” he said.

LaBeouf told the bishop he never read the gospel but had seen all the “Sam Harris” YouTube videos. He read the gospel of Matthew for the first time and “it struck him.”

“All I knew about was this soft, meek Jesus, which didn’t fit into my idea of what masculinity would be…it wasn’t appealing to me. Then I read John the Baptist and it became quite appealing to me,” he said.

LaBeouf said he would sum the gospel up in two words: “Let go.”

“At that time I was reading it, I was holding on so tight to a life that was slipping away through my hands, to 35 years of management, that the gospel gave me this invite to just let go,” he explained.

“I know now that God was using my ego to draw me to Him, was drawing me away from worldly desires. It was all happening simultaneously,” LaBeouf said.

“It didn’t make any sense to me that God comes to those who give. That’s not what I was told before I came in. I came from the school of ‘God helps those who helps themselves.’ That’s what I was told, and that’s not what I found. God comes to those who give, those who ask. That’s what I’ve experienced,” he said.

