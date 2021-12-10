Former Denver Broncos Legend and Star Receiver Demaryius Thomas Passes Away at 33

In tragic news on your Friday, former Denver Broncos star receiver Demaryius Thomas died on Thursday, according to multiple sources.

Police told TMZ that Thomas was found dead in his Atlanta-area home on Thursday.

“Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise,” Roswell, Georgia, police officer Tim Lupo wrote in an e-mail to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Thomas was one of the greatest receivers to ever play the game from 2010-2019, almost all for the Denver Broncos. He was the No. 22 overall draft pick in the 2010 draft out of Georgia Tech. Thomas played three seasons with the Yellow Jackets where he racked up 1,154 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns during his Junior season in 2009 before turning pro.

Thomas went just three picks ahead of Tim Tebow in the 2010 NFL Draft.

The four time Pro Bowler flourished alongside Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning in Denver, and helped the Broncos win the 2015 Super Bowl as he racked up 1,304 yards and six touchdowns that season.

Thomas is also remembered for one of the most famous moment in Broncos’ playoff history when he caught an 80 yard touchdown from Tim Tebow on the first play of overtime to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2011 Wild Card game.

Demaryius Thomas made the new Mile High roar louder than anyone ever did.



He took hit after hit and played through pain. He never quit. Even when he was struggling, he found ways to help his team.pic.twitter.com/FjplwQdk0n — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 10, 2021

Thomas had a Hall of Fame career and retired at just 33 years of age. In his amazing career he amassed 9,763 yards receiving and 63 touchdowns on 724 receptions, 9,055 of those yards came with the Denver Broncos. Which ranks 2nd in Franchise history only behind the legendary Rod Smith.

Thomas’ teammates heartbroken on Twitter tweeted about the star’s passing.

The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Demaryius Thomas and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/rAXYguAUy1 — NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2021

We'll miss you, 88. May your legacy live on. pic.twitter.com/85bPwt7SgB — NFLPA (@NFLPA) December 10, 2021

Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to Thomas’ family, teammates, and friends.

