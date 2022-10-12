Former Democrat New York Governor Paterson Warns AOC that it’s Time for Her to Change

Former New York Democrat Governor David Alexander Paterson has warned Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) that New York City is not safe. He said he has never felt less safe in NYC and warned Democrat politicians they may lose big in the next election if they don’t do their jobs and make some changes.

Paterson, a Democrat, became the 55th governor of New York, succeeding Eliot Spitzer and serving out nearly three years of Spitzer’s term from March 2008 to the end of 2010. Paterson was New York’s first African-American, as well as, blind Governor.

Paterson said, “I never felt as unsafe as I do now just walking around. For the first time in my life, even in the late ’80s and ’90s when the crime rate was killing 2,000 people a year. I never felt as unsafe as I do now just walking around.

Paterson continued, “You’re hearing about an assault on the subway almost every other day.” he then slammed the Democrats saying, “You have failed to stop a rather small number of who seem to repeat these offenses and get arrested 20, 30, 50 times.”

Paterson than warned Democrats, “People start to think that power lasts forever, and people can start to think that they are immune from any kind of repercussions.”

Paterson than commented of recent Democratic losses in Nassau County saying, “That could happen unless people who have not been speaking out start doing it. I don’t want to be the one in November to say, ‘I told you so.'”

The former mayor called on his fellow Democrats to reform the bail-reform laws that led the repat violent offenders free to loot and pillage the streets of that great American city.

Paterson added, “They must introduce a dangerous standard clause to the 2019 bail-reform laws so judges have more discretion and can keep the repeat, violent offenders where they belong, locked away so they can’t harm law-abiding citizens.”Paterson said in conclusion, “There is a “dangerous” standard in every state except New York. There should be a”dangerous” standard in New York.

NYC feels unsafe 'for the first time in my life,' ex-Gov. Paterson says https://t.co/Sj4D1j2N74 pic.twitter.com/iSnN3Pxr64 — New York Post (@nypost) October 9, 2022

