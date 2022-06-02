Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber Found Dead in His Apartment by Police

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber has been found dead in his apartment by Frisco police on Wednesday, per multiple sources.

Barber was a bruising and athletic back that stacked up huge numbers and touchdowns for the Cowboys from 2005-2011, in fact he had an incredible 53 touchdowns in his only 7-year career in the NFL.

The cause of Barber’s death is currently unknown, Barber was 38-years-old.

According to a source, police were responding to a welfare check at Barber’s apartment because someone had called about a water leak. Police had to force their way in.

“Frisco Police responded to a welfare concern at an apartment believed to be leased by Marion Barber,” police spokesperson Joshua Lovell said. “Frisco Police along with the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating an unattended death at the location.” Barber was 38. His birthday is June 10.

The Cowboys released an official statement Wednesday evening: “We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Barber played 7 years in the NFL, including six of those seasons with the Cowboys from 2005 to 2011.

Barber was a Pro Bowler in 2007 when he rushed for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns for the season that he didn’t even start a game in for Dallas. Splitting time with Julius Jones.

Barber had a solid career in the NFL, rushing for 4,780 yards and 53 touchdowns.

Barber played the 2011 season with the Chicago Bears. Barber retired from the NFL in 2012. Barber has had several arrests and run ins with authorities since his retirement. IN 2014 he was detained by Mansfield police and taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

In 2019 he was arrested on two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief over a 2018 incident where he was alleged to have damaged two cards while he was running in Frisco.

According to KXAS Channel 5, the two incidents occurred in 2018, in which a witness alleged that Barber charged toward their vehicle, causing large dents to the side of their cars.

Roughly a year ago, former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant wrote on Twitter that he couldn’t even enjoy watching old highlights of Barber because he knew he was down and out bad:

“As I watch this video and me knowing exactly how Marion barber life is going right now today is why I built @personalcorner …. I can’t even enjoy it because he’s down and out bad…we are just a stat and moments to most people…” Bryant posted on Twitter.

As I watch this video and me knowing exactly how Marion barber life is going right now today is why I built @personalcorner …. I can’t even enjoy it because he’s down and out bad…we are just a stat and moments to most people… https://t.co/V5oKxdAzOZ — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 15, 2021

All of us at The DC Patriot send our heartfelt condolences and prayers out to Barber’s family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time.

