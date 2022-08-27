Former Congresswoman Nan Hayworth: The Weaponization of the DOJ and FBI is Turning America Into a Banana Republic

After the FBI raided President Donald Trump, who is actually the duly elected President of the United States, it’s clear that we are past the point of no return for America. These are Banana Republic-style tactics used to intimidate and eliminate enemies.

Given that the Democrats set the precedent by impeaching Trump twice while he was POTUS, and Republicans like Matt Gaetz and MTG threatening to impeach the Alleged President Joe Biden once we take back Congress, I could foresee an America where literally every President is impeached at least once during his term. The Dems have taken their tactics to such an extreme, I don’t know how we come back from this.

I recently guest hosted for Dr John Diamond’s show America Unhinged on BrighteonTV, and my guest was former Congresswoman Nan Hayworth. We discussed the weaponization of the DOJ and FBI in great detail, and obviously we are both extremely concerned. Here’s what Dr Hayworth had to say:

“The Democrat Party is behaving as close as you can in what nominally remains a democracy. And, of course, you will always know the Left’s schemes, their machinations, their derelictions, their sins, their crimes by those of which they accuse you.

“So the Left shrieks all day about, “We are a democracy!” Yet they are the ones taking it away…

“Raiding the home of a former president for documents on behalf of the National Archives? What!?! Are you kidding me? And just taking things out, with no Trump there, with no representative of President Trump, with no attorney there. What did they take? Who’s going to be examining it? Really? And they expect us to swallow this.

“They could make up anything… and I assume they will! They made up the entire Steel Dossier. The DOJ and the FBI have been thoroughly politicized and weaponized against Republicans. Donald Trump didn’t do that.

“Donald Trump didn’t use his DOJ and FBI against Democrats. He didn’t do that. But Democrats accuse him of that stuff because that’s what they do.”

Are we about to see President Trump arrested? I wouldn’t be surprised. I’ve been saying that America is in a Cold Civil War, and if we aren’t careful, we’re going to get sucked into a Hot Civil War. It sure seems like the Democrats are doing everything they can to make that happen. It’s up to us to make sure that does NOT happen.

You can watch the entire episode of my conversation with Nan Hayworth on BrigthteonTV’s America Unhinged here:

Catch my latest episode of The Jeff Dornik Show with Latinos For Trump President Bianca Gracia:

