Former Capital Police Chief’s Testimony SHATTERS Dems Ridiculous Narrative of Capitol Incident

The former Capitol Police Chief’s testimony is causing quite a stir on your Tuesday evening, absolutely obliterating the narrative told by Democrats and media member on what happened on January 6 in Washington, D.C.

Former Chief Steven Sund has provided a shattering testimony to the United States Senate that goes against everything the Democrats have been trying to spin in the mainstream media.

Sund states that the House of Representatives was warned six different times about pending danger on January 6, and yet they did nothing to prepare or be ready.

He also revealed that the resources that the Capitol Police requested included stronger National Guard presence, and his resignation letter was aimed directly at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

You can read his entire scathing resignation letter we’ve included below.

“I have been in policing for almost 30 years, the events I witnessed on January 6 was the worst attack on law enforcement in our democracy that I have seen in my entire career,” Sund said.

“I witnessed insurgents beating police officers with fists, pipes, sticks, bats, metal barricades and flag poles,” he continued.

“These criminals came prepared for war. They came with their own radio system to coordinate the attack and climbing gear and other equipment to defeat the capitol’s security features,” Sund continued.

“I am sickened by what I witnessed that day,” he went on. “Our officers fought valiantly using batons, shields, chemical munitions and pepperball guns to hold back the attackers. Capitol Police and responding law enforcement agencies showed tremendous restraint by not using their firearms, which would have likely led to a more chaotic situation and ae possible mass casualty incident. No civilian law enforcement agency to include the United States Capitol Police is trained or equipped to repel an insurrection of thousands of individuals focused on breaching and building at all costs.”

His testimony now poses the question of why were unarmed protestors allowed to take the Capitol building on such a pivotal day so easily?

“Must have Tactical gear/ bullet proof vest, bring first aid kids and water. No firearms unless you are licensed to carry in D.C,” one advisery for a U.S. Against Racism banner said. It was such preparation that tipped off Antifa-supporting activist John Sullivan to infiltrate and agitate at the event. “A clear lack of accurate and complete intelligence across several federal agencies contributed to this event and not poor planning by the United States Capitol Police,” he continued. “We rely on accurate information from our federal partners to help us develop effective security plans.” “The intelligence that we based our planning on indicated that the January 6 protests were expected to be similar to the previous [peaceful] MAGA rallies in 2020, which drew tens of thousands of participants,” he said. “The assessment indicated that members of the Proud Boys, white supremacist groups and Antifa and other extremist groups were expected to participate in on January 6th, and that it may be inclined to become violent.”

Sund just completely continued to unload during his testimony.

“As recent as Tuesday, January 5th, during a meeting I hosted with my executive team, the Capitol Police board and a dozen of the top law enforcement and military officials from DC,” he added. “No entity, including the FBI, provided any new intelligence regarding January 6. It should be also noted that the Secretary of Homeland Security did not issue an elevated or eminent alert in reference to the events at the United States Capitol on January 6th.” “We properly planned for a mass demonstration with possible violence, what we got was a military-style coordinated assault on my officers and a violent takeover of the Capitol building,” Sund said.

“While my officers were fighting, my post was in the command center coordinating resources from numerous agencies around the national capitol region to provide critically needed support,” he said. “I was also briefing the two sergeant in-arms [of the U.S. House and Senate] and working on establishing accountability and priorities for the incoming resources. As Capitol Police and outside resources began to re-establish the security perimeter, I responded to the capitol building to personally evaluate the situation and brief the sergeant-at-arms and leadership.”

As you can see, the Capitol Police Chief is not buying what the Senate or the Congress is shoveling.

You can watch his full testimony below.

