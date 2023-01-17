Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant CJ Harris Dead at 31

Awful news coming-out of the American Idol’ family as C.J. Harris of Season 13 passed away at the age of 31 on Sunday. He would have turned 32 later this month.

Harris suffered cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital in Jasper, Alabama on Sunday, Walker County coroner’s office deputy coroner Danielle Calloway informed NBC News.

“C.J. Harris was an incredible talent, and the news of his passing deeply saddens us. He will be truly missed,” the show “American Idol” postedon social media.

C.J. Harris was an incredible talent, and the news of his passing deeply saddens us. He will be truly missed. pic.twitter.com/23s6acSUZp — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) January 16, 2023

“I was six years old and my mom was in prison. She would sing to me over the phone and tears would just flow out of my eyes,” Harris said, according to a piece from the Hollywood Reporter in 2014. “When I was a little older, my granddad gave me a guitar. He had one in the shed and it had three strings on it.

He said I didn’t need to buy a whole new set of strings. So I would tune it in a way that when I strummed it, it sounded like it’s in a key of whatever. I find different sounds. I just love music so I really try to find a sound that I really like and just play it. I know that’s weird, but that’s what I do.”

Harris competed on the 13th season of “American Idol which aired back in 2014, said that he had unsuccessfully tried out for the show in 2010.

“I never made it past the first round,” he said, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “I auditioned for ‘The X-Factor.’ I auditioned for ‘The Voice’ and I never got through, and it hurt me. It really did. So I went back home and that’s what made me stop playing in bars. I wanted to get it together and find out who I am.”

Another young soul lost far too young, we send our heartfelt condolences and prayers out to the family of C.J. Harris.

