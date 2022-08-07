FORMER AMBASSADOR TO CHINA UNDER PRESIDENT OBAMA SAYS PELOSI’S TRIP HORRIBLE FOR PRESIDENT BIDEN (VIDEO)

Max Baucus, the former ambassador to China under Obama, gave his own analysis of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan, and predicted that the fallout from this trip is very bad news for President Joe Biden.

The Blaze reported that Pelosi became the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the island in a quarter of a century, the most previous when House Speaker Newt Gingrich visited in 1997. But it is important to note that Speaker Pelosi made the decision to visit Taiwan despite the U.S. government advising her to do otherwise and in defiance of severe threats made by China.

In an appearance on CNN on Tuesday evening, Baucus was not happy with Pelosi visiting Taiwan, stating that her trip makes President Biden look bad. Baucus didn’t make mention that Biden is rather legendary for making himself look back, so any damage has probably already been by Pelosi as she simply put icing on the cake regarding Biden.

Baucus went on to say during the interview, “The deeper problem here is what the visit by Pelosi is really pushing an America moratorium recognizing Taiwan as an independent country. That’s a big problem here.”

aIn the later part of the interview, Baucus predicted there would be “consequences” for Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, stating, “I hope they’re not great, but I worry they might be.”

The Blaze also said in their report that the Chinese Foreign Ministry put out a rather long statement on Tuesday and ferociously condemned Pelosi for going to Taiwan.

“The China statement went on to say, “The United States, for its part, has been attempting to use Taiwan to contain China. It constantly distorts, obscures and hollows out the one-China principle, steps up its official exchanges with Taiwan, and emboldens ‘Taiwan independence’s separatist activities.”

The statement continued saying, “These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous. Those who play with fire will perish by it.”

Probably Baucus should have considered Biden’s weakness before he spoke. It hard to comprehend that Biden can look any weaker than he already does.

Perhaps Baucus has not watched any of the footage featuring the lengthy list of gaffes Biden has made during public speeches. He basically looks like a frail old man who can barely walk and needs assistance to avoid from wandering of the path at the White House lawn that leads to his own front door.

It’s is getting more and more apparent that we have a man that is incapable of being a leader and who is suffering from some form of dementia. You can be sure he already looks weak to China and anyone else who is watching. It’s truly embarrassing for our country.

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...