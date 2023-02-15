Forensic Expert Says Bigfoot is REAL [DETAILS INSIDE]

It’s been discussed around campfires for decades, from Dad’s to Son’s, to the movie “Harry and the Hendersons.”

A very camera elusive, grooming challenged, bipedal ape-man that roams the mountain regions of North America.

Nicknames like Sasquatch, or the traditional Bigfoot.

Thousands of people claim they’ve seen the hairy humanoid, but the evidence of its existence is always fuzzy.

There are very few photographs of the massive mammal that walks on land with hair that would make Fabio jealous. No bones have ever been found. Countless pranksters have admitted to even faking footprints.

However a small but very vocal number of scientists remain undeterred that Bigfoot does in fact exist.

They don’t care about ridicule from other academics, and they propose that there’s enough forensic evidence to warrant something that has never been done. A comprehensive, scientific study to determine if the legendary infamous primate actually exists.

“Given the scientific evidence that I have examined, I’m convinced there’s a creature out there that is yet to be identified,” said Jeff Meldrum, a professor of anatomy and anthropology at Idaho State University in Pocatello.

The stories of Sasquatch go back centuries. Tales of a mythical giant like ape that lurks in the oral traditions of most North American tribes, as well as in Europe and Asia.

The Himalaya has its Abominable Snowman, or the Yeti. In Australia, Bigfoot is known as Yowie Man.

According to those who believe in Bigfoot advocates that the primate is the offspring of an ape from Asia that wandered to North America during the Ice Age.

They also believe that they are at least 2,000 ape men walking upright in North America’s woods today.

According to the experts an adult male is said to be at least 8 feet tall and weighs 800 pounds. They have feet twice the size of a human’s.

The creatures are also described as shy and nocturnal, and their diets consist of berries and fruit.

Forensic Expert Matt Moneymaker has been searching for Bigfoot for years. In the woods of Eastern Ohio, he claims he finally came yet to eye with the elusive primate.

“It was 2 o’clock in the morning and the moon was a quarter full,” recalled Moneymaker. “Suddenly, there he was, an eight-foot-tall creature, standing 15 feet away, growling at me. He wanted to let me know I was in the wrong place.”

Moneymaker now lives in Dana Point in Southern California, he’s a lawyer who runs his own marketing agency. In his spare time, he leads the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, a network of more than 3,000 people who claim to have seen the Sasquatch.

But the real question remains, why is it no one can get a real picture of Bigfoot?

The most compelling photographic evidence of Bigfoot is a controversial short film by Roger Patterson in 1967, which appears to document a female Bigfoot striding along a riverwalk in Northern California.

“It certainly wasn’t human.”

Now these same experts are turning to forensic evidence to prove the existence of the mystical creature.

Investigator Jimmy Chilcutt of the Conroe Police Department in Texas, who specializes in finger – and foot prints, has analyzed the more than 150 casts of Bigfoot prints that Meldrum, the Idaho State professor, keeps in his laboratory.

Chilcutt says that one footprint found in 1987 in Walla Walla in Washington State has convinced him that Bigfoot is real.

“The ridge flow pattern and the texture was completely different from anything I’ve ever seen,” he said. “It certainly wasn’t human, and of no known primate that I’ve examined. The print ridges flowed lengthwise along the foot, unlike human prints, which flow across. The texture of the ridges was about twice the thickness of a human, which indicated that this animal has a real thick skin.”

The following is from National Geographic:

Meldrum, meanwhile, says a 400-pound (180-kilogram) block of plaster known as the Skookum Cast provides further evidence of Bigfoot’s existence. The cast was made in September 2000 from an impression of a large animal that had apparently lain down on its side to retrieve some fruit next to a mud hole in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest in Washington State.

Meldrum says the cast contains recognizable impressions of a forearm, a thigh, buttocks, an Achilles tendon and heel. “It’s 40 to 50 percent bigger than a normal human,” he said. “The anatomy doesn’t jive with any known animal.”

A few academics believe Meldrum could be right.

Renowned chimpanzee researcher Jane Goodall last year surprised an interviewer from National Public Radio when she said she was sure that large, undiscovered primates, such as the Yeti or Sasquatch, exist.

However the vast majority of scientists still believe Bigfoot is little more than a myth, something you’d see in the National Enquirer.

They want to know why there’s no body, not one yet.

“The bottom line is, they don’t have a body,” said Michael Dennett, who writes for Skeptical Inquirer magazine and who has followed the Bigfoot debate for 20 years.

Bigfoot enthusiasts and buffs make the argument that you rarely find carcasses of a Grizzly bear either, but you know they exist.

Now that’s true, but we have lots of photos and videos of Grizzly’s.

Many of the sightings and footprints, meanwhile, have proved to be hoaxes.

After Bigfoot tracker Ray Wallace died in a California nursing home last year, his children finally announced that their prank-loving dad had created the modern myth of Bigfoot when he used a pair of carved wooden feet to create a track of giant footprints in a northern California logging camp in 1958.

Do you believe in Bigfoot?

Thanks to our friend at National Geographic for contributing to this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



